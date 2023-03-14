NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Update

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NeoGenomics

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.