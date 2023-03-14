Neo (NEO) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $11.68 or 0.00045072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $824.03 million and $83.77 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo was founded by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang in 2014 under the name Antshares. The original source code was published to GitHub in July 2015 and the MainNet subsequently launched in October 2016.

In 2017, Antshares was rebranded to Neo as it implemented Smart Contracts 2.0. It underwent aggressive global expansion as hundreds of new developers poured onto the blockchain. Neo leadership began distributing NEO token rewards to groups and individuals that contributed to the growth of the Neo platform. Some of the earliest groups to join Neo included COZ, NeoEconoLabs, and O3 Labs.

In 2021, Neo is being upgraded to version 3.0, known as N3. As a project that began in June 2018, the N3 upgrade represents the biggest advancement in Neo’s history. It is aimed at bringing the first all-in-one blockchain development experience to the industry, packed with powerful native features such as distributed storage, oracles, and name services. Neo N3 also boasts a simpler and more modular architecture than its predecessors, along with improved governance and economic model.

Neo is an open-source community-driven blockchain platform.

A feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Neo enables developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the Next-Gen Internet.

With a total of 100 million tokens, NEO has two main features:

– The right to vote in elections to determine NEO council members;

– The right to claim GAS, needed to perform transactions in the NEO network

The minimum unit of NEO is 1 and tokens are indivisible. This means if you are withdrawing from an exchange to your wallet, you must withdraw in whole numbers. It also means that NEO is one of the scarcest public blockchain tokens, as it cannot be broken down into smaller pieces.”

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

