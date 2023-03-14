Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0589 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $10,167.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00183793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00050199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,682,400 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

