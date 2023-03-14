NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 480.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.