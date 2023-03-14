Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 5.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 1,042,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,724,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417,412 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,900,666 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 2,208,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,868,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 580,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

