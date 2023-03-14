Multichain Price Hits $10.25 on Top Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $10.25 or 0.00039426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $188.16 million and $4.44 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

