MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 143 shares.The stock last traded at $72.41 and had previously closed at $71.23.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 234.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

