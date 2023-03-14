MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $26.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.73. 299,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,419. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.03 and a 200-day moving average of $483.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

