MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Cut by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in MSCI by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

MSCI opened at $528.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.03 and a 200-day moving average of $483.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

