Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Financial Comparison

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $650.31 million 0.26 $7.36 million ($0.32) -27.38 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.44 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -7.52

Risk & Volatility

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorcar Parts of America and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -0.92% 4.37% 1.35% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

