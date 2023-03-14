Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 934,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.