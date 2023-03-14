Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.4% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.26. The stock had a trading volume of 356,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,515. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $12,995,574. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

