Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 0.8% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,697. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $211.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

