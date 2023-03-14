MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $133,553.64 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00422302 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,957.28 or 0.28543150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

