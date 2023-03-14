Mizuho Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGY. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Natixis purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,144,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,088,000 after purchasing an additional 538,219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

