Mizuho Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $170.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.07.

Shares of HES stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

