Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.91.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$22.04.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

