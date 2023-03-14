Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

LON:MCON opened at GBX 91 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.53. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

