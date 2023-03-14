Milestone Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Milestone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 6.2% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Milestone Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

