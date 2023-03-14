Milestone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 166.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 379,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

