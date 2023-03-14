Milestone Wealth LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,990,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. 52,553,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,125,500. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

