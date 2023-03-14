Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 586,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.6 %
Middlesex Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
See Also
