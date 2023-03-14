Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 586,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.6 %

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $109.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.