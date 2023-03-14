M&G plc (LON:MNG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.40

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G stock opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.02. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.31, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNG shares. HSBC upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 218 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.86 ($2.76).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

