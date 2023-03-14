M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNG. HSBC raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 218 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.86 ($2.76).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -716.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.02. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.80).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

