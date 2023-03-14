Metis (MTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $424,780.96

Metis (MTS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $424,780.96 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00409587 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.50 or 0.27681458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

