Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 277,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

MDNA remained flat at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,061. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

MDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.