Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Down 3.4%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 162.25 ($1.98). 141,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 483,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.05).

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.28) price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,704.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.55.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

