Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

