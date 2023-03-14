MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
MDVL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,929. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.
