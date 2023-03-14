MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MedAvail Trading Up 3.2 %

MDVL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,929. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedAvail

MedAvail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $5,572,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

