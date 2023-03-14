McLean Asset Management Corp Has $9.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after buying an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,940,000 after buying an additional 201,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,093 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.