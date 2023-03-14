McLean Asset Management Corp Has $23.82 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,700,000 after acquiring an additional 317,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

