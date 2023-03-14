McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,094. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.11. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $283.88 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

