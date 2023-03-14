Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 49,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,772. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.01. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

