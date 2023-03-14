Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,234.15 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,356.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,267.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
