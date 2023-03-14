Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Markel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,234.15 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,356.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,267.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

