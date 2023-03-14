MARBLEX (MBX) Tops One Day Volume of $8.72 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $95.85 million and $8.72 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00009134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,051,206 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.14510451 USD and is up 29.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,530,438.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

