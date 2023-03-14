Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOZ shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

MOZ opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$360.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.46. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

