Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,772,500 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

