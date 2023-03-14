Mannatech, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

