Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $25.95 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $25.95 or 0.00100794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

