Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.12 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.12 million and $2.04 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00217670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,791.53 or 1.00363943 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001111 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $162,049.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

