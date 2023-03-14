Magic Internet Money Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.93 million and $2.05 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

