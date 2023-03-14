Magic Internet Money One Day Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.01 million and $2.26 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

