Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

MAL stock traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.86. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.03 million, a PE ratio of -71.45, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

