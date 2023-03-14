M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,810. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

