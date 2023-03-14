M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 36,613 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF comprises about 1.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 5.61% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FTSD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $92.73.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.