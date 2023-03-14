M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.49. The company had a trading volume of 540,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,808. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.63 and its 200-day moving average is $457.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

