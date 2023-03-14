M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 14,567 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,990,442. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.67. 54,572,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,125,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

