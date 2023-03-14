M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,106. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

