M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 19,887 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 2,294,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,896. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

