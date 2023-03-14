LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.84 on Tuesday, reaching $238.50. 8,491,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,050,184. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $589.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.